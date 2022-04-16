IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) Issues Earnings Results

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. IMAC had a negative return on equity of 37.08% and a negative net margin of 40.92%. IMAC updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ IMAC opened at $0.86 on Friday. IMAC has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $2.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IMAC stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 75,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of IMAC as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

IMAC Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and subleases a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. Its outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

