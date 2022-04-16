Infosys Limited to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Infosys in a report released on Wednesday, April 13th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Infosys’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 31.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on Infosys in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Infosys to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.64.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $20.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.45. Infosys has a 52-week low of $17.77 and a 52-week high of $26.39. The stock has a market cap of $85.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Infosys by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 80,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 28,683 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,729,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 5.8% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 20,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys by 18.3% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 52,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 8,132 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in Infosys by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 14,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

