Insider Selling: Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) CEO Sells 19,227 Shares of Stock

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) CEO Peter Salzmann sold 19,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $113,439.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,728 shares in the company, valued at $3,296,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ IMVT opened at $5.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average of $7.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.90. Immunovant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $16.94.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMVT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Immunovant by 104.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,542,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,303,000 after acquiring an additional 789,721 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Immunovant by 400.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 106,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 85,241 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Immunovant in the third quarter worth $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Immunovant during the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immunovant during the third quarter valued at about $311,000. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

