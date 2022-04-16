Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 127.3% from the March 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PIZ traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,702. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $29.70 and a 12 month high of $43.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PIZ. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,610,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 56.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 220,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after buying an additional 7,736 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period.

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

