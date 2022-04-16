Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 51.5% from the March 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWR opened at $58.72 on Thursday. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.62 and a fifty-two week high of $70.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 34,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares during the last quarter.

