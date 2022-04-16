Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.63.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IREN. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Iris Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen initiated coverage on Iris Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iris Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Iris Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,309,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $7,194,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Iris Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,456,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,602,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,234,000. Institutional investors own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IREN traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.15. The company had a trading volume of 56,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,101. Iris Energy has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $28.25. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.51.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $25.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iris Energy will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

