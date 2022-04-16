iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a growth of 125.4% from the March 15th total of 629,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,851,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:IXUS traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $65.38. 96,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,808,724. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.57 and a 200-day moving average of $69.70. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $75.53.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 3,560.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 67.7% in the third quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter.

