iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Short Interest Up 179.5% in March

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 208,800 shares, an increase of 179.5% from the March 15th total of 74,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 725,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of IUSG opened at $101.45 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $91.65 and a twelve month high of $117.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

