Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report released on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $185.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.47 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $28.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.30. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $30.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 161.76%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director C Taylor Pickett purchased 20,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.97 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $67,167.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 94,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

