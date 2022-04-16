Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Ventas in a research note issued on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.99 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.98. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ventas’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VTR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ventas in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.90.

NYSE:VTR opened at $60.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 433.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.29 and its 200-day moving average is $54.03. Ventas has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $64.02.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,285.81%.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,947,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $4,412,766.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 121,802 shares of company stock worth $7,447,849. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Ventas during the third quarter worth $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the third quarter worth $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ventas during the third quarter worth $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 135.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ventas during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

