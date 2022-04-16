Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Healthpeak Properties in a report released on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $35.03 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $30.16 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.36). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $483.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 129.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,115,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451,524 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,566,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,597,000 after buying an additional 2,309,802 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $464,976,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,194,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,085,000 after buying an additional 322,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,969,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,537,000 after buying an additional 356,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

