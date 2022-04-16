Jefferies Financial Group Comments on AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AMK)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of AssetMark Financial in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $143.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.52 million. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered AssetMark Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on AssetMark Financial from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE:AMK opened at $21.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. AssetMark Financial has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $29.54.

In other AssetMark Financial news, CEO Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 5,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $113,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Hahn sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $166,941.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,864 shares of company stock worth $371,856. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the period. 26.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. The company provides integrated technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated processes, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform.

