Jefferies Financial Group Comments on NETSTREIT Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:NTST)

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NETSTREIT in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NETSTREIT’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NETSTREIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:NTST opened at $23.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 330.71, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. NETSTREIT has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $26.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.64.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 0.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,142.86%.

In other NETSTREIT news, Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 1,563 shares of NETSTREIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $33,385.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,387,000. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 105,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

