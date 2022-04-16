Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Realty Income Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:O)

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Realty Income in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.89 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Realty Income’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on O. TheStreet downgraded Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Realty Income stock opened at $72.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $74.60. The company has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 77.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.03.

The company also recently disclosed a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 314.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,964,611,000 after acquiring an additional 18,809,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,784,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,001,512,000 after acquiring an additional 12,823,641 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,403,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,317,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,113 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 64.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $661,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995,356 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

