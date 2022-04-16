Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for SBA Communications in a report released on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $2.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.79. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $377.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SBA Communications’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SBAC. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $393.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $379.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $355.38 on Friday. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $281.45 and a 1 year high of $391.15. The stock has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.85 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $327.51 and a 200 day moving average of $339.33.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.25). SBA Communications had a net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.88, for a total transaction of $164,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 3,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,239,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,404,992 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Torray LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 0.4% during the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in SBA Communications by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.8% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

