Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of AllianceBernstein in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AllianceBernstein’s FY2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE AB opened at $46.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.32. AllianceBernstein has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $57.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.18%. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AllianceBernstein by 20.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in AllianceBernstein by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

