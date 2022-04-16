Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Bouygues SA’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BOUYF)

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Bouygues in a report issued on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.85 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.22.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. Bouygues had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 9.15%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bouygues from €47.00 ($51.09) to €48.00 ($52.17) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Bouygues from €36.00 ($39.13) to €35.00 ($38.04) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bouygues from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bouygues presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.24.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOUYF opened at $35.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Bouygues has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $43.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.44. The company has a market cap of $66.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.18.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

