Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $39.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.53 and a 200-day moving average of $44.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $219,103.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $3,330,877.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,055. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FITB. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,779,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,524,992,000 after buying an additional 173,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,378,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,148,763,000 after buying an additional 282,498 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,255,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,842,000 after buying an additional 1,884,871 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,210,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,027,679,000 after buying an additional 1,063,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,353,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,122,000 after buying an additional 636,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

