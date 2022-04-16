Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on National Retail Properties, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NNN)

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for National Retail Properties in a research report issued on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ FY2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NNN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $46.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 8.63 and a quick ratio of 8.63. National Retail Properties has a 1 year low of $40.65 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.98.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 39.94% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in National Retail Properties by 11.7% in the first quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in National Retail Properties by 6.5% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 19,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in National Retail Properties by 2.8% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties in the first quarter worth about $654,000. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in National Retail Properties by 1.3% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 37,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.