JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF) Short Interest Up 123.3% in March

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 123.3% from the March 15th total of 7,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBK Investments L P boosted its holdings in JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 2.7% in the third quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 824,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 30.9% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,172,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,340,000 after purchasing an additional 276,654 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 1.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 246,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 3.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 512,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 15,036 shares during the last quarter. 57.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOFF traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,751. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.75. JOFF Fintech Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

