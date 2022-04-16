Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) Short Interest Up 128.4% in March

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 237,300 shares, a growth of 128.4% from the March 15th total of 103,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 311,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jupiter Wellness during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jupiter Wellness by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13,736 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jupiter Wellness by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 25,321 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ JUPW remained flat at $$1.02 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,302. Jupiter Wellness has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $4.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.27.

Jupiter Wellness, Inc develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores.

