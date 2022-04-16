K92 Mining Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Clarus Securities decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 12th. Clarus Securities analyst V. Arora now expects that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.51.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$67.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$82.55 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KNT. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a C$8.75 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of K92 Mining to a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.86.

Shares of K92 Mining stock opened at C$10.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion and a PE ratio of 80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 4.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.48. K92 Mining has a one year low of C$5.75 and a one year high of C$10.16.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

