KeyCorp Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for KBR in a report issued on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the construction company will earn $3.08 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.94.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of KBR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KBR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $56.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 628.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. KBR has a 52 week low of $36.71 and a 52 week high of $56.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.73.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. KBR had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,994,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,055,000 after acquiring an additional 109,052 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,696,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,043,000 after acquiring an additional 258,039 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 4,307,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,702,000 after acquiring an additional 683,601 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,246,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impactive Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 3,949,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,625,000 after acquiring an additional 556,378 shares during the last quarter.

In other KBR news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $200,826.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $80,292.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 533.33%.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

