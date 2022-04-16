Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.48 Per Share

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Kilroy Realty in a research report issued on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $4.48 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kilroy Realty’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.77 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on KRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

KRC stock opened at $74.40 on Friday. Kilroy Realty has a fifty-two week low of $60.37 and a fifty-two week high of $79.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.74.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 65.77% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.81%.

In related news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $250,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 217.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kilroy Realty (Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.