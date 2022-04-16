Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.80) Per Share

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) – Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial analyst R. Karnauskas anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.80) for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on KOD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $149.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $82.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kodiak Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $7.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.85. Kodiak Sciences has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $26.39.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,299,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,851,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,724,000 after purchasing an additional 239,749 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 48.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 568,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,536,000 after purchasing an additional 184,682 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 61.3% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 461,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,271,000 after purchasing an additional 175,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 132.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,719,000 after purchasing an additional 157,325 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.16 per share, for a total transaction of $314,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Victor Perlroth sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $9,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,093,818 shares of company stock valued at $60,465,648. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naÃ¯ve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.