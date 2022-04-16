Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Short Interest Up 183.3% in March

Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 183.3% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of Koninklijke Vopak stock opened at $30.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.50. Koninklijke Vopak has a 52-week low of $28.17 and a 52-week high of $49.89.

VOPKY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke Vopak from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Koninklijke Vopak to €37.40 ($40.65) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Koninklijke Vopak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Vopak has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.40.

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases and LNG, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. The company operates 73 terminals in 23 countries with a storage capacity of 36.2 million cubic meters.

