Lion Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share (OTCMKTS:LIOPF)

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Lion in a report released on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th.

OTCMKTS LIOPF opened at $13.99 on Thursday. Lion has a 1 year low of $13.99 and a 1 year high of $17.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.98.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Lion had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $868.25 million for the quarter.

Lion Company Profile

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

