LPL Financial Holdings Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.97 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of LPL Financial in a research note issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LPL Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.12 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LPLA. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.75.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $213.28 on Tuesday. LPL Financial has a 1 year low of $127.03 and a 1 year high of $214.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LPL Financial by 203.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in LPL Financial by 831.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in LPL Financial by 235.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total transaction of $3,624,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Burton White sold 80,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $14,561,074.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,890 shares of company stock worth $27,336,818 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.76%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

