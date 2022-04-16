Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) versus OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Head to Head Comparison

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) and OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Lucid Diagnostics and OraSure Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucid Diagnostics 0 0 6 0 3.00 OraSure Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67

Lucid Diagnostics currently has a consensus price target of $12.33, indicating a potential upside of 399.33%. OraSure Technologies has a consensus price target of $12.83, indicating a potential upside of 89.00%. Given Lucid Diagnostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lucid Diagnostics is more favorable than OraSure Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.7% of OraSure Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of OraSure Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lucid Diagnostics and OraSure Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucid Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A OraSure Technologies -9.84% -5.83% -5.00%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lucid Diagnostics and OraSure Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucid Diagnostics $500,000.00 184.92 -$28.08 million N/A N/A OraSure Technologies $233.67 million 2.15 -$23.00 million ($0.32) -21.22

OraSure Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Lucid Diagnostics.

Summary

Lucid Diagnostics beats OraSure Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lucid Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

OraSure Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's principal products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D. saliva alcohol test. It also offers genomic products under the Oragene and ORAcollect brands; microbiome collection products; and GenoFIND genomics laboratory services. In addition, the company provides ORAcollect, RNA and OMNIgene, and RAL collection devices for use in connection with COVID-19 molecular testing; offers Colli-Pee collection device for the volumetric collection of first void urine; and manufactures and sells kits that are used to collect, stabilize, transport, and store samples of genetic material for molecular testing in the academic research and commercial applications, including ancestry, disease risk management, lifestyle, and animal testing. Further, it provides other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests. The company markets its products to clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinics, community-based organizations and other public health organizations, distributors, government agencies, physicians' offices, and commercial and industrial entities. OraSure Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

