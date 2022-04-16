LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.89 Per Share (OTCMKTS:LVMUY)

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report released on Tuesday, April 12th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.89 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.68. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s FY2023 earnings at $6.39 EPS.

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LVMUY. Zacks Investment Research lowered LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €780.00 ($847.83) to €790.00 ($858.70) in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €807.00 ($877.17) to €826.00 ($897.83) in a research report on Thursday. Grupo Santander started coverage on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale raised their target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €860.00 ($934.78) to €900.00 ($978.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $703.67.

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock opened at $138.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.96. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12 month low of $119.50 and a 12 month high of $171.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile (Get Rating)

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.