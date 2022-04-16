Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.82

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$7.82 and last traded at C$7.84, with a volume of 54944 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.91.

MRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Martinrea International from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.92. The company has a market cap of C$632.49 million and a P/E ratio of 17.70.

Martinrea International ( TSE:MRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$859.93 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Martinrea International Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.74%.

In related news, Senior Officer Armando Pagliari purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.10 per share, with a total value of C$89,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 66,898 shares in the company, valued at C$541,873.80. Also, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.46 per share, with a total value of C$101,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 540,000 shares in the company, valued at C$4,568,400. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 760,900 shares of company stock valued at $7,569,620.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

