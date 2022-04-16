Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.04 Per Share (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.04 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.83 EPS.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $463.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.39 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MAA. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.45.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $205.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $147.51 and a 52 week high of $231.63. The company has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.55, a PEG ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.88.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,596,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,890,225,000 after acquiring an additional 807,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,333,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,682,574,000 after acquiring an additional 546,867 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $656,403,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,757,000 after buying an additional 52,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 865.4% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,313,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,906,000 after buying an additional 2,074,236 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.39, for a total value of $790,481.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 94.36%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

