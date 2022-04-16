Mind Medicine (MindMed) (MNMD) & Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) is one of 49 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Mind Medicine (MindMed) to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Mind Medicine (MindMed) and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A -55.27% -51.10% Mind Medicine (MindMed) Competitors -178.38% -256.88% -14.34%

10.8% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.1% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mind Medicine (MindMed) 0 0 2 0 3.00 Mind Medicine (MindMed) Competitors 262 668 668 25 2.28

Mind Medicine (MindMed) presently has a consensus target price of 8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 722.96%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 84.68%. Given Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mind Medicine (MindMed) is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mind Medicine (MindMed) and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A -$93.04 million -4.23 Mind Medicine (MindMed) Competitors $238.90 million -$88.70 million -7.73

Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Mind Medicine (MindMed). Mind Medicine (MindMed) is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed) (Get Rating)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc., a psychedelic medicine biotech company, discovers, develops, and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness. The company is assembling a compelling drug development pipeline of innovative treatments based on psychedelic substances, including Psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT, and an Ibogaine derivative, 18-MC. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

