Mirrored Apple Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $748.00 (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 15th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Apple has a total market cap of $10.54 million and $748.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Apple coin can now be purchased for approximately $185.40 or 0.00460164 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00045231 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,013.59 or 0.07479578 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,236.99 or 0.99866115 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00041498 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Coin Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 56,867 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

