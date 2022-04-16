National Bank Financial Weighs in on Shaw Communications, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications, Inc. (TSE:SJR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Shaw Communications in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will earn $1.56 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.58. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Shaw Communications’ FY2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.39 billion.

