Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the forty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $533.29.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Netflix from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NFLX opened at $341.13 on Friday. Netflix has a 52-week low of $329.82 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $374.79 and its 200-day moving average is $518.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $151.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 16.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 378 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 23.3% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 9.8% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 41.3% during the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 4,601 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $245,000. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Netflix (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.