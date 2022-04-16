NEXE Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEXNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

NEXE Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEXNF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 193.1% from the March 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NEXNF opened at $0.42 on Thursday. NEXE Innovations has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42.

NEXE Innovations Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

