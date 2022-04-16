Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $212.80.

NXST has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

In related news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 15,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,591,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Muse sold 10,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total value of $2,014,063.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,166 shares of company stock valued at $9,667,457. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 72,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 153.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 112,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,232,000 after purchasing an additional 68,178 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth $71,938,000. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

NXST traded up $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $172.92. The company had a trading volume of 259,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,159. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.51. Nexstar Media Group has a 1 year low of $135.87 and a 1 year high of $192.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 17.95%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

