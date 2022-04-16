Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 182.0% from the March 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 325,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NGTF opened at $0.19 on Thursday. Nightfood has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.19.
About Nightfood (Get Rating)
