Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a growth of 121.3% from the March 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,761. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.19. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.48 and a 12-month high of $14.45.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%.
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NRK)
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- Three Beaten Up Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.