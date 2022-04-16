Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, a growth of 121.3% from the March 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,761. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.19. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.48 and a 12-month high of $14.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

