Oppenheimer Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI)

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report released on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.92 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.87.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ CCSI opened at 56.84 on Friday. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 1 year low of 34.81 and a 1 year high of 69.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 57.84.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported 1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of 1.29 by 0.17.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax and MetroFax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, a block-chain backed secure digital signature product; Consensus Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; and Consensus Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send ADT notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology.

