Orange S.A. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:ORAN)

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Orange in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Orange’s FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

ORAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Orange in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus cut Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Orange from €10.00 ($10.87) to €9.00 ($9.78) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Orange currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

ORAN opened at $12.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Orange has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $13.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.29.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORAN. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orange by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orange by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Orange during the third quarter worth about $109,000. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orange in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orange in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

