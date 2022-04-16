OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OrganiGram in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.10). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OrganiGram’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 32.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OGI. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $5.70 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.36.

Shares of NASDAQ OGI opened at $1.74 on Friday. OrganiGram has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $3.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average of $1.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OGI. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OrganiGram during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in OrganiGram during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in OrganiGram during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

