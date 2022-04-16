Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIA) Short Interest Update

Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 118.2% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Orion Biotech Opportunities in the 3rd quarter worth $11,786,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,864,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,142,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,868,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,713,000. 34.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Orion Biotech Opportunities alerts:

Shares of ORIA stock remained flat at $$9.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,214. Orion Biotech Opportunities has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $10.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77.

Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Biotech Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Biotech Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.