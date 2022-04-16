Phoenixcoin Price Tops $0.0113 on Major Exchanges (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (PXC) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 15th. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $969,372.36 and approximately $187.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded up 31.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,144.87 or 0.99894463 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00059893 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $109.44 or 0.00272313 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.32 or 0.00115266 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.50 or 0.00349617 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00012238 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.97 or 0.00139269 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004404 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 86,147,762 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

