Pinkcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $884,158.24 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded up 17.8% against the dollar. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $884,158.24 and approximately $53.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $109.44 or 0.00272313 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00012238 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004404 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000910 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00020789 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.81 or 0.00658949 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 460,736,254 coins and its circulating supply is 435,475,818 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

