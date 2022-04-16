Piper Sandler Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Schlumberger in a research report issued on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SLB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.45.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $42.57 on Tuesday. Schlumberger has a one year low of $24.52 and a one year high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.73 and its 200 day moving average is $35.55. The firm has a market cap of $60.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 2.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.88%.

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $797,258.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,190,908 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter worth $1,003,000. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its position in Schlumberger by 9.7% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 182,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 16,155 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,003,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schlumberger by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,775,000 after purchasing an additional 22,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 62,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 12,247 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

