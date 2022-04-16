PolkaDomain (NAME) 24-Hour Volume Hits $106.00

PolkaDomain (NAME) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. PolkaDomain has a total market cap of $581,935.85 and approximately $106.00 worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolkaDomain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000460 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, PolkaDomain has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PolkaDomain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00045231 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,013.59 or 0.07479578 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,236.99 or 0.99866115 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00041498 BTC.

PolkaDomain Profile

PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,137,120 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain

Buying and Selling PolkaDomain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaDomain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaDomain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolkaDomain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaDomain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaDomain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.