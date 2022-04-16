Polkadot (DOT) Price Reaches $17.99 on Major Exchanges

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. One Polkadot coin can currently be purchased for approximately $17.99 or 0.00044331 BTC on major exchanges. Polkadot has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion and approximately $633.72 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polkadot has traded down 10.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,051.73 or 0.07519451 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,537.70 or 0.99884713 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00041074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00047312 BTC.

About Polkadot

Polkadot’s genesis date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,103,303,471 coins and its circulating supply is 987,579,315 coins. The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

