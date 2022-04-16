PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.24

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$18.24 and last traded at C$18.12, with a volume of 18156 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.18.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PSK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. ATB Capital reissued a “na” rating and issued a C$15.50 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PrairieSky Royalty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$20.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$17.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.33 billion and a PE ratio of 33.05.

PrairieSky Royalty ( TSE:PSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$100.60 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. will post 0.8514563 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 56.36%.

In other PrairieSky Royalty news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$16.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$162,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 640,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,438,697.16.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile (TSE:PSK)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

